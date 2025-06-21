Uphold privacy of children in conflict with law: Dimapur police

HT Correspondent

DIMAPUR, June 20: Dimapur commissioner of police Kevithuto Sophie on Friday reminded everyone and organisations, including media, civil society, and institutions, of their legal and ethical duty to uphold the privacy of children in conflict with law.

In a release, Sophie said Section 74 of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015, strictly prohibits the disclosure of the name, photograph, school, family, address, or any other detail that may reveal the identity of a child involved in criminal or protective legal matters.

He said legal consequences entails punishment of imprisonment upto six months, fine upto Rs 2 lakh or both.

“Such violations not only attract legal consequences but also cause deep psychological and social harm to the child and their family,” the release said.

The police commissioner urged the media houses, content creators, and citizens to refrain from sharing, reposting, or publishing such details in any form.

“Together, let us strive to protect the rights and dignity of every child,” Sophie said.

The police commissioner issued the reminder following a letter to him by the Juvenile Justice Board Dimapur on June 18 stating that apprehension of a child in conflict with law, along with name, had been published in local newspaper(s), which is a clear violation of Section 74 of the Juvenile Justice Act that prohibits the disclosure of identity of a child in conflict with law.

The Juvenile Justice Board sought the police commissioner’s prompt attention and intervention in the matter, considering the legal safeguards provided to children under the juvenile justice framework.