Sonitpur District Magistrate Bans Unauthorized Lottery Activities

HT Digital

July 12, Friday: District Magistrate Shri Deba Kumar Mishra has issued a prohibitory order under Section 163 BNSS, 2023, concerning the sale, distribution, or purchase of unauthorized lottery tickets and gift coupons. The order also prohibits the conducting, organizing, or promoting of any lottery-related activities by individuals or organizations throughout the Sonitpur district. This directive is effective immediately and will remain in force until further notice.

The decision aims to curb illegal gambling activities and protect the public from potential fraud. The authorities have urged citizens to report any violations of this order to the local law enforcement agencies. Strict actions will be taken against those found in breach of the prohibitory order.

The district administration seeks the cooperation of all residents to ensure the successful implementation of this ban, emphasizing the importance of adhering to the legal framework governing such activities.