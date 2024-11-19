22 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, November 19, 2024
type here...

Kaliabor Co-District Admin issues prohibitory order after Tiger strays

The tiger has been sighted near the Kollong River, between Debasatra Gaon and Miribheti Gaon, posing a significant risk to human life and livestock.

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Nov 19: The District Administration of Kaliabor Co-District has issued a prohibitory order under Section 163(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, following the reported movement of a Royal Bengal Tiger that strayed out of the Kamakhya Reserve Forest area on November 18, a press release said on Tuesday.

- Advertisement -

The tiger has been sighted near the Kollong River, between Debasatra Gaon and Miribheti Gaon, posing a significant risk to human life and livestock.

Related Posts:

Meanwhile, taking to the micro-blogging site X, the District Commissioner stated, “A prohibitory order has been issued for the villages of Borbhakati, Miribheti, Dhekial, Kotiori, Banipur, Sarubhogia & Sonari Gaon, as well as any other surrounding areas in the Kaliabor Co-District, due to the movement of a tiger.”

The order, issued by Additional District Magistrate Liza Talukdar, prohibits the entry and movement of any person in the specified areas between 4 PM and 9 AM to ensure public safety and facilitate the safe restraint or capture of the tiger.

Villages under the restriction include Borbhakati, Miribheti, Dhekial, Kotiori, Banipur, Sarubhogia, Sonari Gaon, and other surrounding areas where the tiger’s presence is noted.

- Advertisement -

Additionally, the order bans activities such as shouting or making loud noises that could disrupt operations by forest or law enforcement officials attempting to safely manage the tiger.

Non-compliance with the order will attract legal action under Section 223 of the BNS, 2023.

Notably, this directive remains effective immediately and will continue until further notice.

Essential personnel, such as forest and law enforcement officials, are exempt.

- Advertisement -

Furthermore, residents are urged to adhere to the order to prevent untoward incidents and ensure the safety of both human and wildlife.

For detailed information, the public can refer to the official notification issued by the District Administration.

7 Beautiful Places In India That Resemble Famous International Destinations
7 Beautiful Places In India That Resemble Famous International Destinations
Hill Stations South India To Visit In November And December
Hill Stations South India To Visit In November And December
Autumn Cherry Blossom In Meghalaya: When, Where, And How To See
Autumn Cherry Blossom In Meghalaya: When, Where, And How To See
8 High-Protein Indian Breakfast Recipes To Fuel Your Day
8 High-Protein Indian Breakfast Recipes To Fuel Your Day
Top 10 Hidden Places To Visit In Mizoram
Top 10 Hidden Places To Visit In Mizoram
View all stories

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Gorlosa inaugurates ‘Sahakar-se-Samriddhi’ seminar, highlights cooperatives’ role

The Hills Times -
7 Beautiful Places In India That Resemble Famous International Destinations Hill Stations South India To Visit In November And December Autumn Cherry Blossom In Meghalaya: When, Where, And How To See 8 High-Protein Indian Breakfast Recipes To Fuel Your Day Top 10 Hidden Places To Visit In Mizoram