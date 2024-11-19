Kaliabor Co-District Admin issues prohibitory order after Tiger strays

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Nov 19: The District Administration of Kaliabor Co-District has issued a prohibitory order under Section 163(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, following the reported movement of a Royal Bengal Tiger that strayed out of the Kamakhya Reserve Forest area on November 18, a press release said on Tuesday.

- Advertisement -

The tiger has been sighted near the Kollong River, between Debasatra Gaon and Miribheti Gaon, posing a significant risk to human life and livestock.

Meanwhile, taking to the micro-blogging site X, the District Commissioner stated, “A prohibitory order has been issued for the villages of Borbhakati, Miribheti, Dhekial, Kotiori, Banipur, Sarubhogia & Sonari Gaon, as well as any other surrounding areas in the Kaliabor Co-District, due to the movement of a tiger.”

A prohibitory order has been issued for the villages of Borbhakati, Miribheti, Dhekial, Kotiori, Banipur, Sarubhogia & Sonari Gaon, as well as any other surrounding areas in the Kaliabor Co-District, due to the movement of a tiger.

For more details, kindly read the attached order pic.twitter.com/68bT47NICq — District Commissioner-Nagaon (@dc_nagaon) November 18, 2024

The order, issued by Additional District Magistrate Liza Talukdar, prohibits the entry and movement of any person in the specified areas between 4 PM and 9 AM to ensure public safety and facilitate the safe restraint or capture of the tiger.

Villages under the restriction include Borbhakati, Miribheti, Dhekial, Kotiori, Banipur, Sarubhogia, Sonari Gaon, and other surrounding areas where the tiger’s presence is noted.

- Advertisement -

Additionally, the order bans activities such as shouting or making loud noises that could disrupt operations by forest or law enforcement officials attempting to safely manage the tiger.

Non-compliance with the order will attract legal action under Section 223 of the BNS, 2023.

Notably, this directive remains effective immediately and will continue until further notice.

Essential personnel, such as forest and law enforcement officials, are exempt.

- Advertisement -

Furthermore, residents are urged to adhere to the order to prevent untoward incidents and ensure the safety of both human and wildlife.

For detailed information, the public can refer to the official notification issued by the District Administration.