Sonitpur Police conduct major raids: ganja, illicit liquor seized

GUWAHATI, Dec 15: Acting on reliable inputs, the Sonitpur Police conducted a series of successful raids leading to significant seizures of suspected contraband and illicit liquor across two locations in the district, the police officials informed on Sunday.

In the first operation, a team led by Sub-Inspector Jakir Hussain and staff from the Dhekiajuli Police Station raided the house of Akkash Ali in Alisinga village under Dhekiajuli PS jurisdiction.

During the search, two individuals Akkash Ali, son of Akker Ali, and Dinesh Sahani, son of Nathani Sahani from Singimari Bengali village were apprehended.

Subsequently, the police seized 10.572 kg of suspected Ganja from their possession.

Both accused, residents of Sonitpur district, are now under police custody, and further legal proceedings have been initiated as per the NDPS Act.

In another operation the same day, the police seized a substantial quantity of illicit Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) from the residence of Suny Shepa, wife of Sri Lakpa Shepa, in Sonabeel village under Tezpur Police Station.

Based on secret information, the raid was conducted around 5:00 PM on Saturday, leading to the recovery of a variety of IMFL bottles and beer cans.

The seized items included: McDowell’s No.1 (33 bottles), Kingfisher Beer (23 cans/bottles), Old Monk, Imperial Blue, Iconic White, Black, and Godfather Beer in varying quantities.

Meanwhile, the Excise Department has been informed, and the seized IMFL will be handed over to the concerned authorities for further action under excise laws.

