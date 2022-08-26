Special medical camp held at Thanalambra village in Dima Hasao

HT Correspondent

HAFLONG, Aug 25: Special medical camps will now be held every month in the district of Dima Hasao in order to make medical facilities more accessible for those living in interior villages. A team of doctors attended at least around 200 people from neighbouring villages of Thanalambra such as Dihangi, Hojai Dubungling, Jibro, etc., who came for their routine health check-up on Thursday at the Thanalambra Baikho organised by the National Health Mission (NHM) Dima Hasao.

The one-day health camp started from the morning hours and was inaugurated by the deputy secretary Rebecca Changsan, ACS Thanalambra, Baikhao under Gunjung BPHC. Others present during the programme were joint director of Health Service Dr. Kalpana Kemprai, Dr. Lina Hakmaosa SDM & HO in-charge Gunjung BPHC, Rukmini Defoesa, DPM, John Ao DME and other medical staffs and villagers.

The health camp was conducted by doctors such as Dr. Ninob, gynaecologist, Dr. Joyce Doungel, paediatrician and MMU doctor Dr. Mangothang Singson. 108 numbers of MMU staff were pressed into service. Ferrying of pregnant women, children below 5 years was done from in and around the villages by the ambulance.

During the camp, an educational session was also held where the speakers educated the villagers about the importance of maintaining hygiene and how to live a healthy lifestyle. Free distribution of medicine was also done.