Speeding Truck Kills 60-Year-Old Cyclist in Assam, Sparks Outrage

Witnesses to the incident reported that the truck was traveling at high speed while being driven negligently, a long-standing problem for residents of the area.

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Mar 11: T A tragic accident occurred in the Kharikhana region of Lanka, located in Assam’s Hojai district, when a speeding tipper truck carrying sand ran over a 60-year-old cyclist, Alim Uddin Majumdar.

The gruesome scene was witnessed as the truck crashed into Majumdar and escaped from the site, leaving him badly injured. Sadly, before any medical assistance could be given to him, Majumdar died.

The accident has further fueled longstanding resentment among locals, who have made repeated complaints about the aggressive driving of sand-carrying trucks and dumpers. Residents are convinced that such heavy vehicles present a grave danger to cyclists and pedestrians, with minimal, if any, action from the authorities to curtail their passage.

Several sand-laden trucks have been passing through Mathauri Road, a prime link between Kharikhana and Kapilipar, over the last few days. All this heavy traffic has made the road a risky route, and the local public has to put up with danger day in and day out. Ongoing calls to the administration for intervention have yielded no result, and these trucks continue their high-handed driving habits, taking life at stake.

Following the incident, tensions flared as angry locals gathered at the scene, demanding justice for the victim and stricter regulations on truck movement.

When the police arrived, the situation escalated further as residents blocked the ambulance carrying Majumdar’s body in protest, expressing their frustration with the authorities’ inaction. The standoff lasted for a significant period before local village volunteers intervened, eventually allowing the ambulance to proceed. 

