Sri Guru Singh Sabha forms first women’s committee

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Feb 22: A meeting was convened by the Committee of Sri Guru Singh Sabha, Fancy Bazar, Guwahati, at Gurdwara Gopinath Nagar, Near Meen Bhawan, Guwahati, at 11 am on Thursday. It was decided to dissolve the Advisory cum Steering Committee with immediate effect due to its failure to meet the aspirations of the Sadh Sangat on various fronts. Furthermore, it was resolved to dissolve the Executive Committee of Sri Guru Singh Sabha, Fancy Bazar, Guwahati, with immediate effect.

- Advertisement -

A new committee has been formed to replace the old committee, with Kawal Kaur (Neeru) as the president, Bhupinder Kaur as the vice president, Gurdeep Kaur as the general secretary, Rajinder Kaur as the treasurer, Parmeet Kaur as the stage secretary, and other members. This marks a historic moment for the Gurdwara, as it is the first time in its 110-year history that a Women’s Committee has been established. This decision is a significant step towards empowering women and promoting gender equality.

The new president expressed gratitude to the Sadh Sangat of Greater Guwahati for their trust and reiterated her wholehearted commitment to working for the betterment of the Sadh Sangat. The outgoing committee expressed full confidence in the new committee and extended congratulations to its members.