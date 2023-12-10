18 C
Sunday, December 10, 2023
SSB imparts vocational training to youths

HT Correspondent

GOSSAIGAON, Dec 9: The 31st battalion of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) will be conducting a 15-day a vocational training programme for youths residing in border areas of the Kokrajhar district.

Vocational training on preparation of organic compost, generator set and repair of electronic machinery will be imparted to participants during the programme that began on Saturday.

The 15-day vocational training programme was inaugurated by L N Singh, deputy commandant in the presence of Dighade S R, deputy commandant, UPPL district president Aninda Basumatary, chief scientist S K Paul, Father Linesh Chako, principal of Saint Anthony School and other dignitaries.

A total of 70 participants will receive the skill development training. While 20 have registered for training in generator repairing, 20 have registered for training in electronic machinery repairing. 30 will receive training on organic compost.

L.N. Singh, deputy commandant said that the training programme will not only impart valuable skills, but also foster a path of self-reliance and means to earn a livelihood.

