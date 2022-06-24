Star Cement donates Rs 1 cr to Assam CM’s Relief Fund

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, June 23: Star Cement, the leading cement brand of the region has donated Rs 1 crore to the Assam CM’s Relief Fund to aid the ongoing flood relief measures in Assam. The cement brand has also initiated a distribution drive of food and other essential materials in various flood-affected areas of the state.

Apart from the donation, Star Cement has also initiated a distribution drive of food and other essential materials in various flood-affected areas of the state. Each day the cement brand has been distributing two trucks of materials that include rice, pulses, salt, biscuits, buns, cookies and packaged drinking water in various flood-affected areas.

The distribution has already covered some of the worst affected areas that includes Barpeta, Darrang, Pathsala, Howly, Nalbari and Tihu. The cement brand will continue to distribute three trucks of food and other essential materials to the flood-hit areas of the state on a daily basis until the situation normalises.

On Thursday, a truckload of relief material was sent to the affected areas of Silchar. It was airlifted along with the relief material which was sent by the Government of Assam.

Commenting on the flood situations of the state, Tushar Bhajanka, executive director, Star Cement stated, “In many locations, the people of the state are facing unprecedented hardships and we are saddened by the same. However, when nature shows its fury, we can stand together in solidarity to help each other. We at Star Cement have made all efforts to reach out to the people and help them in whatever manner possible.”

Commenting on the distribution drive of food and other essentials, Pradeep Purohit, chief strategy officer stated, “Star Cement is always committed to serve the people of Assam at the times of need. We have initiated the distribution of food and other essential materials in various flood-affected areas and will continue to do so until the flood situation normalises.”

“The daily supply of food and other materials was increased to three trucks keeping in mind the unprecedented geographical spread of the current wave of these devastating floods,” he further stated.