Assam Agricultural University Introduces Nutrient-Rich ‘Ou Tenga’ Biscuits

JORHAT, Dec 23: In a delightful innovation, the Horticulture Department of Assam Agricultural University in Jorhat introduces a novel treat – biscuits made from the nutrient-rich Elephant Apple, locally known as “Ou Tenga” in Assamese.

In a world where health-conscious snacking options are often scarce, these biscuits, developed by the Food Science and Technology Programme under the Department of Horticulture, bring a perfect blend of taste and nutrition.

Acknowledging the prevalent health concerns associated with conventional snacks loaded with refined sugar, salt, and unhealthy fats, these functional biscuits stand out as a healthier alternative. The composite flour used in their preparation includes the powder of Dillenia indica, renowned for its medicinal properties. While Elephant Apple has been a traditional ingredient in Northeastern cuisine, its incorporation into processed foods faced challenges due to processing complexities. However, the fruit’s unique sourness, resembling amchur powder, opens up new possibilities for culinary enthusiasts.

The Elephant Apple biscuits boast a distinctive nutty and earthy flavor, making them suitable for snacking by all age groups. Beyond their taste, these biscuits offer health benefits, with an impressive 69 per cent fiber content – significantly higher than conventional high-fiber oats biscuits. Adequate fiber intake aids in preventing constipation, regulating bowel movements, and reducing the risk of chronic diseases.

Not only do these biscuits score high in fiber, but they also pack a punch with approximately 58 per cent antioxidants, safeguarding the body cells against free radical damage. Rich in essential minerals like potassium and iron, derived in part from the use of jaggery as a sugar substitute, these biscuits contribute to regulating blood pressure, enhancing immunity, and preventing conditions such as anemia.

With its appealing flavor profile and health-conscious features, the Elephant Apple biscuits emerge as an excellent choice for those seeking a tasty yet nutritious snacking option. Whether enjoyed solo or paired with a cup of tea or coffee, these biscuits promise a guilt-free indulgence that aligns with a balanced and wholesome lifestyle.