State Flood Scene Deteriorates, Death Toll Touches 15

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Aug 28: The flood situation in Assam has turned grim with flood waters claiming the life of a person in the Sivasagar district.

So far, the floods have affected a total of 1,90,675 people in 17 districts in the state. Biswanath, Chirang, Darrang, Dhemaji, Dhubri, Dibrugarh, Golaghat, Jorhat, Lakhimpur, Majuli, Morigaon, Nagaon, Nalbari, Sivasagar, Sonitpur, Tamulpur and Udalguri are the districts facing the wrath of floods.

A total of 522 villages and 42 revenue circles have so far been adversely affected by the floods. As per the latest government data, six rivers are flowing below the danger level at different locations in the state. These are the Brahmaputra, Beki, Jia-Bharali, Disang, Dikhou and Subansiri rivers.

On the other hand, there are also reports of erosion at different places in Barpeta, Biswanath, Dhubri, Lakhimpur, Morigaon, Nalbari, Sivasagar, Sonitpur, Tinsukia and Udalguri districts.

Flood waters have submerged cultivable land of 8,086.40 hectares across the state, causing immense damage to crops. A total of 1,30,514 animals comprising 81,340 big animals, 37,288 small animals and 11,886 poultry have been affected across the state.

Meanwhile, various teams of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) are engaged in relief operations across Chirang, Dhemaji, Dibrugarh, Tamulpur and Sonitpur districts. So far the SDRF has rescued 111 people in these districts.

On the other hand, the district administrations are also distributing essential relief materials consisting of food grains, oil, cattle fodder, baby food and other essential items among those affected in the floods. Drinking water is also being distributed at designated points for them.

Flood waters have also breached the embankments at Gohpur in Biswanath district, Mangaldoi in Darrang and Kalaigaon in Udalguri. There are also reports of damage to an embankment in Mangaldoi.

Ferry services on the Brahmaputra river have been suspended in Guwahati, and at Nematighat in Jorhat due to the rising water levels.

The Inland Water Transport Department said that ferry services in Guwahati will remain suspended from Tuesday in view of the rising water level of the Brahmaputra.

It also said that following incessant rain in higher altitudes leading to a surge in water levels of downstream rivers, ferry services between Nematighat and Majuli have been suspended.

The Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) said one death was reported from Demow in Sivasagar district, taking the toll to 15 in this year’s flood.

As per available data, several roads and other infrastructure have been damaged in Chirang, Dhemaji, Dhubri, Karimganj, Lakhimpur, Majuli, Morigaon, Sonitpur, Tamulpur and Udalguri districts. Flood waters have also damaged bridges at Halem in Biswanath district and Tamulpur.