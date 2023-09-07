State Has Been Transformed Into Business Hub: Himanta Biswa Sarma

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Sept 6: Chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday said that setting up of a new PepsiCo India plant at Nalbari forges a new partnership between the Assam government and the premier beverage company.

Sarma said this while performing the Bhumi Pujan of the sixth PepsiCo India food manufacturing plant in Nalbari on Wednesday.

The proposed plant at AIDC Industrial Park, Banekuchi, Bonbhag Solmari in Nalbari district will be built on an area of 44.20 acre of land at an estimated project cost of Rs 778 crore.

Speaking on the occasion, Sarma said, “The setting up of the sixth plant of PepsiCO India in Nalbari is an important event in the history of industrialization in the state. The investment of the PepsiCO is one of the largest investments in the state.”

Sarma said that the state has positively approached the proposal from PepsiCo and provided various incentives to facilitate establishment of this ambitious industrial investment in the state, including quality infrastructure support of roads, power supply, financial incentives, etc.

“The PepsiCo India’s plant in Nalbari is expected to be operational by 2025. The plant is designed to generate employment for over 500 individuals, with a focus on achieving a 100 percent diverse workforce, of at least 75 per cent women,” Sarma said.

The plant is also expected to generate significant opportunities for businesses representing the micro, small and medium enterprises industry including packaging products like laminates, carton; scrap and other local ancillary industry, positively impacting the local families.

The chief minister also said that the state’s business-friendly policies have transformed it into an attractive investment hub, drawing the attention of numerous investors.

Several investors have come forward to invest in the state’s industrial sector. On May 9, the state government signed eight memorandum of understanding (MoUs) worth Rs 8,201 crore, for employment generation of 6,115 jobs.

The Cabinet has also approved the incentives for the next set of industrial investors numbering six, who are investing approximately Rs 3,113 crores with employment creation of 5,100 direct and indirect jobs.

Meanwhile, Sarma also appealed to the public to extend all possible support to the new industries that are investing in the state.

State environment and forest minister Chandra Mohan Patowary also highlighted the conducive industrial climate of Nalbari for hosting new projects in the district. The setting up of the PepsiCo plant would boost the state’s economy.

CEO PepsiCo for Africa, Middle East, South Asia Eugene Willemsen, president PepsiCo India Ahmed ElSheikh and host of other dignitaries were present on the occasion.