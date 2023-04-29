State level flood mock drill conducted in Cachar

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, April 28: A state level mock drill exercise on flood, organised by Cachar District Disaster Management Authority in collaboration with Assam State Disaster Management Authority and National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), was conducted here.

The exercise started at 9:00 am at five selected sites (Silchar Town, Berenga Part – III, Rongpur Part – II, Rongpur Part – IV and Dudhpatil Part – VI).

While briefing the media at the conference hall of DC’s office, chief executive officer, DDMA Yubaraj Borthakur said, “The mock drill exercise has helped us a lot. Steps are being taken to prevent flooding. Bethukandi dyke will not pose a problem this time. District administration is fully geared up to tackle any calamitous situation in the district.”

A flood report has also been prepared (Flood Reporting and Information Management System). “As per the report, 691 males, 587 females and 237 children were affected in the Cachar revenue circle. 2519 hectares of crop land was also affected. A relief camp has also been set up at B C Roy Memorial Academy. There are 48 inmates in the relief camp. A total number of four boats were deployed in which 20 individuals were rescued. We also distributed GR to the inmates through revenue circle and relief camp in-charge,” he added. \

As per the report, infrastructure damage and embankment breached took place at Bethukandi dyke, Berenge Part – III, Koratigram breach, Shimultala, Rongpur. Shimultala RCC bridge, Silchar and Udharbond (TR). DPO, DDMA Shamim Ahmed Laskar advised people to stock at least enough water, essential items and dry food, etc., during floods.

“It is advisable to stock water and dry foods. However, steps will be taken to distribute safe drinking water and other essential items,” he added.

All heads of offices, nodal officers and representatives from the state government departments, central agencies, PSUs, IAG were present in the drill. All response agency teams like medical team, police, SDRF, Assam Rifles, ONGC, CQRT, Aapdaitra/MGO volunteers, APDCL team, BSNL team, garbage clearance team, Silchar Municipal Board assembled in the staging area (Police Parade Ground, Silchar, near DRDA office) along with their team leaders and all equipments and vehicles were there. DTO, Cachar was the staging area manager. All rescued victims were shifted to Civil Hospital and Red Cross Hospital. A ‘lesson learnt’ session was also conducted here from 2:30 pm to 3:30 pm. Observers submitted their reports, stated a press release.

Oldest Railways Stations In India Deadliest Roads in the World India’s Best Places To Visit In April For Honeymoon UNESCO World Heritage Sites In India LGBTQA+ Friendly Countries