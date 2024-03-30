22 C
Guwahati
Saturday, March 30, 2024
type here...

Static Surveillance Seizes Rs 2.75 Lakh

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Correspondent

JAGIROAD, March 29: A static surveillance team deployed in Laharighat assembly constituency under Nagaon LS seized Rs 75,000 in cash from a man in Bakrigaon in the district of Morigaon on Wednesday.

- Advertisement -

 

On the other hand, on March 25, the static surveillance teams deployed in Morigaon assembly constituency seized Rs 2 lakh in cash from a man at Bachnaghat in the district.

As per the Election Commission’s directives, if a candidate, any agent of the candidate, or party worker is seized with a vehicle worth more than Rs 50,000 in cash or carrying drugs, liquor, weapons, or gifts worth more than Rs 10,000, such items will be confiscated. The public is also required to carry appropriate documents to carry amounts exceeding Rs 50,000 in cash.

This is stated in a DIPRO press release

10 Must-Visit Beaches in Kerala
10 Must-Visit Beaches in Kerala
12 Jyotirlingas in India You Should Visit Once in a Lifetime
12 Jyotirlingas in India You Should Visit Once in a Lifetime
10 Amazing Places to Visit in South India
10 Amazing Places to Visit in South India
8 Types Of South Indian Chutneys One Needs To Try
8 Types Of South Indian Chutneys One Needs To Try
South Films That Were Remade in International Languages
South Films That Were Remade in International Languages
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Second Phase Of Election Training Concludes

The Hills Times - 0
10 Must-Visit Beaches in Kerala 12 Jyotirlingas in India You Should Visit Once in a Lifetime 10 Amazing Places to Visit in South India 8 Types Of South Indian Chutneys One Needs To Try South Films That Were Remade in International Languages