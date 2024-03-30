Static Surveillance Seizes Rs 2.75 Lakh

HT Correspondent

JAGIROAD, March 29: A static surveillance team deployed in Laharighat assembly constituency under Nagaon LS seized Rs 75,000 in cash from a man in Bakrigaon in the district of Morigaon on Wednesday.

On the other hand, on March 25, the static surveillance teams deployed in Morigaon assembly constituency seized Rs 2 lakh in cash from a man at Bachnaghat in the district.

As per the Election Commission’s directives, if a candidate, any agent of the candidate, or party worker is seized with a vehicle worth more than Rs 50,000 in cash or carrying drugs, liquor, weapons, or gifts worth more than Rs 10,000, such items will be confiscated. The public is also required to carry appropriate documents to carry amounts exceeding Rs 50,000 in cash.

This is stated in a DIPRO press release