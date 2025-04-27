Statue of UPPL Leader Late Rajen Boro Unveiled in Udalguri District

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, April 26: The statue of noted social activist and senior United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) leader of Bhergaon district, Late Rajen Boro, was unveiled on Friday at his native village, Gopipur Kachubil near Paneri in Udalguri district, amidst a well-attended gathering.

Late Rajen Boro, president of the Bhergaon district committee of UPPL and a well-known social worker, passed away on March 25 this year after a brief illness at a private hospital in New Delhi. He was widely respected for his active involvement in social upliftment and community development.

Throughout his life, Rajen Boro served as the president of the Paneri Anchalik Committee of the All Bodo Students’ Union (ABSU) and was the convenor of the PCDR (People’s Coordination for Democratic Rights) Bhergaon District Committee in 2015. He also held several key positions within the UPPL, including as a member of its Central Working Committee (CWC) until his death.

In recognition of his contributions to society, he was awarded the 1st Bijoy Krishna Handique Memorial Award for Leadership in Wildlife Conservation in 2017 by the Development Foundation of Assam.

The Adhyasradha ceremony of Late Rajen Boro was held at his residence in Gopipur Kachubil, during which the statue was formally unveiled.

Several dignitaries, including Pramod Boro, Chief Executive Member (CEM) of Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) and UPPL President, Assam Cabinet Minister Urkhao Gwra Brahma, Rajya Sabha MP Rwngwra Narzary, ABSU President Dipen Boro, and UPPL General Secretaries Raju Kumar Narzary and Madhab Chandra Chetry, were present on the occasion.

A memorial lecture highlighting the life, dedication, and contributions of Late Rajen Boro was also organized, presenting a detailed life sketch of the leader.

CEM Pramod Boro, paying floral tribute, said, “Today, we have inaugurated the statue of Late Rajen Boro on his Adhyasradha ceremony. His life and legacy will remain an immortal inspiration for all citizens. He was not only a dedicated leader of the UPPL party but also a deeply committed social worker who worked tirelessly for the betterment of his community.”

“On his Adhyasradha, I offer my heartfelt respects to Late Rajen Boro. May his life and legacy continue to inspire generations to come,” Boro added.

ABSU President Dipen Boro also paid tribute, remembering Rajen Boro’s dedication and immense contribution to society. “Fondly remembering his commitment to social work and the party, may his soul rest in eternal peace,” he said.