Guwahati
Friday, March 7, 2025
Stray Leopard in Assam Evades Capture, Residents on High Alert 

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Mar 7: After a public advisory was released on Wednesday, the Assam forest department has set up cages at two spots in a bid to catch a stray leopard that has been on the prowl in Dibrugarh. The cunning animal, however, continues to elude capture, leaving residents in high alert.

The government is keeping a close eye on the situation, asking people to remain vigilant and assist authorities for their own safety. The presence of the leopard has spread fear across the city, with news of its sightings taking over conversations. The forest department had previously tried to tranquilize the animal, but it failed.

“We have set up cages in two areas of Dibrugarh to trap the leopard, which has been roaming into inhabited areas to feed,” a forest official said.

On March 1, CCTV recorded the leopard near the Dibrugarh Address Guest House, raising further alarm among residents. Officials have been unable to catch the animal despite numerous attempts.

In reaction to the incident, the Dibrugarh Divisional Forest Office released a public advisory, asking people to exercise caution. The advisory informs people of the leopard’s presence in the city and asks them to remain indoors, especially during the night, and to make sure all doors and windows are properly locked.

Experts opine that the entry of the leopard into human habitats is caused by habitat destruction. A nature lover described, “With decreasing forest cover and the scarcity of food, leopards are leaving their natural habitats. Leopards are regularly found in tea garden regions, but now with the removal of tea bushes, they are entering human settlements in search of shelter and food.”

