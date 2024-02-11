Student bags silver medal at Taekwondo National Championship

HT Correspondent

DEMOW, Feb 10: Angel Priya Saikia of Amguri in Sivasagar district has bagged the silver medal at the India Taekwondo National Championship 2023-2024 held at SMS Indoor Stadium in Jaipur in Rajasthan recently.

Angel is a student of the fourth standard of the Don Bosco High School in Amguri. The 10-year-old child is the daughter of Akash Saikia and Madhusmita Saikia. She bagged the silver medal in the sub-junior Poomsae category of the India Taekwondo National Championship that was held at Jaipur from February 6 to 9.

During the event, Angel had also suffered an ankle injury for which she was unable to participate in the later games. She has been training from the age of 3 under Master Raju Konwar of the Assam Taekwondo Academy India. The local organizations and well wishers congratulated her for her achievement.