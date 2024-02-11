14.4 C
Guwahati
Sunday, February 11, 2024
type here...

Student bags silver medal at Taekwondo National Championship

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Correspondent

DEMOW, Feb 10: Angel Priya Saikia of Amguri in Sivasagar district has bagged the silver medal at the India Taekwondo National Championship 2023-2024 held at SMS Indoor Stadium in Jaipur in Rajasthan recently.

- Advertisement -

Angel is a student of the fourth standard of the Don Bosco High School in Amguri. The 10-year-old child is the daughter of Akash Saikia and Madhusmita Saikia. She bagged the silver medal in the sub-junior Poomsae category of the India Taekwondo National Championship that was held at Jaipur from February 6 to 9.

During the event, Angel had also suffered an ankle injury for which she was unable to participate in the later games. She has been training from the age of 3 under Master Raju Konwar of the Assam Taekwondo Academy India. The local organizations and well wishers congratulated her for her achievement.

10 Fastest Animals In World
10 Fastest Animals In World
Health Benefits Of Having Pomegranate Daily
Health Benefits Of Having Pomegranate Daily
10 Largest Birds In The World
10 Largest Birds In The World
How To Maintain Oral Hygiene
How To Maintain Oral Hygiene
5 Mountain Ranges You Must Explore In North-East
5 Mountain Ranges You Must Explore In North-East
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

International Global Glory awardee Bipul Hazarika felicitated

The Hills Times - 0
10 Fastest Animals In World Health Benefits Of Having Pomegranate Daily 10 Largest Birds In The World How To Maintain Oral Hygiene 5 Mountain Ranges You Must Explore In North-East