HT Correspondent

TEZPUR, May 30: In a tragic incident, a student from Kendriya Vidyalaya here was drowned in Teleria Woman Committee’s Pond under Salonibari police outpost near here on Tuesday.

The incident occurred while the student went to swim in the pond. The student who hails from Udalguri area in BTR was in class 11. Later, with the help of the locals, his body was recovered from the water body by the SDRF team.

