Student union opposes amalgamation of college

Representational Image
HT Correspondent

DEMOW, Feb 29: In a press release issued by Chinmoy Pritam Borah, president, and Chandan Barua, general secretary of Nitai Panidehing Regional Students Union on Wednesday, it was stated that in the Nitai Panidehing area (arts stream), the only higher educational institution is HCDG College. The information that came to light regarding the amalgamation of HCDG College, Nitaipukhuri, with another college was strongly opposed by them. They stated that at a time when the Nitai Panidehing Regional Students Union has demanded the initiation of a science stream in HCDG College, Nitaipukhuri, the decision to close the college has raised serious concerns for them. The Nitai Panidehing Regional Students Union has demanded the government to abolish the decision to amalgamate HCDG College, Nitaipukhuri.

