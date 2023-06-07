Demow educational institutions excel in HS final examination

HT Correspondent

DEMOW, June 6: Sivasagar district secured 86.84 per cent pass percentage in arts stream and got third place and in Science stream the district secured 94.80 percentage and got second place among all the districts.

The Demow educational institutions showed good performance in the HS Final Examination 2023. As per the information received in Demow Higher Secondary School in Science Stream, 1 Student secured star marks, 8 Students secured first division, 33 Students secured second division and 19 students secured third division. In Demow Senior Secondary School in Arts stream, 6 students secured star marks, 19 Students secured first division, 38 students second division and 48 students secured third division. The students of Demow Senior Secondary School of Arts Stream got letter marks in different subjects.

In Demow Senior Secondary School in Science Stream, 1 student secured star marks, 7 students secured first division, 18 students secured second division and 7 students secured third division. The students of Demow Senior Secondary School of Science Stream got letter marks in different subjects. In Science Academy Demow, in Science Stream, 7 students secured star marks, 38 students first division and 4 students secured second division.

The students of Science Academy Demow of Science Stream got letter marks in different subjects. In Science Academy Demow in Arts Stream, 12 students secured star marks, 31 students secured first division, 23 students secured second division and 2 students secured third division.

The Students of Science Academy Demow of Arts Stream got letter marks in different subjects. In Demow College 6 Students secured first division, 26 students secured second division and 145 students secured third division. In Demow Commerce Senior Secondary School in Commerce Stream, 1 student secured first division, 7 students secured second division and 7 students secured third division. In Demow Commerce Senior Secondary School in Arts Stream, 3 students secured second division and 20 students secured third division. In Nitaipukhuri Higher Secondary School 1 Student secured first division and 3 students secured Second Division. The students of Nitaipukhuri Higher Secondary School got letter marks in different subjects.