29 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, June 7, 2023
type here...

Demow educational institutions excel in HS final examination

Assam
Updated:
Avatar photo
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

 

HT Correspondent

- Advertisement -

DEMOW, June 6: Sivasagar district secured 86.84 per cent pass percentage in arts stream and got third place and in Science stream the district secured 94.80 percentage and got second place among all the districts.

The Demow educational institutions showed good performance in the HS Final Examination 2023.  As per the information received in Demow Higher Secondary School in Science Stream, 1 Student secured star marks, 8 Students secured first division, 33 Students secured second division and 19 students secured third division. In Demow Senior Secondary School in Arts stream, 6 students secured star marks, 19 Students secured first division, 38 students second division and 48 students secured third division. The students of Demow Senior Secondary School of Arts Stream got letter marks in different subjects.

In Demow Senior Secondary School in Science Stream, 1 student secured star marks, 7 students secured first division, 18 students secured second division and 7 students secured third division.  The students of Demow Senior Secondary School of Science Stream got letter marks in different subjects. In Science Academy Demow, in Science Stream, 7 students secured star marks, 38 students first division and 4 students secured second division.

The students of Science Academy Demow of Science Stream got letter marks in different subjects. In Science Academy Demow in Arts Stream, 12 students secured star marks, 31 students secured first division, 23 students secured second division and 2 students secured third division.

- Advertisement -

The Students of Science Academy Demow of Arts Stream got letter marks in different subjects. In Demow College 6 Students secured first division, 26 students secured second division and 145 students secured third division. In Demow Commerce Senior Secondary School in Commerce Stream, 1 student secured first division, 7 students secured second division and 7 students secured third division. In Demow Commerce Senior Secondary School in Arts Stream, 3 students secured second division and 20 students secured third division. In Nitaipukhuri Higher Secondary School 1 Student secured first division and 3 students secured Second Division. The students of Nitaipukhuri Higher Secondary School got letter marks in different subjects.

Top 10 Medical Colleges In India
Top 10 Medical Colleges In India
9 Degrees To Get Yourself A Job
9 Degrees To Get Yourself A Job
Best Places to Visit in Guwahati
Best Places to Visit in Guwahati
Odisha Train Accident: Key Points on Triple Train Crash
Odisha Train Accident: Key Points on Triple Train Crash
9 Countries Where Indians Can Study for Free
9 Countries Where Indians Can Study for Free
- Advertisement -
Avatar photo
The Hills Timeshttp://www.thehillstimes.in
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Rohit Cops Blow On Left Thumb Day Before WTC Final

The Hills Times - 0
Top 10 Medical Colleges In India 9 Degrees To Get Yourself A Job Best Places to Visit in Guwahati Odisha Train Accident: Key Points on Triple Train Crash 9 Countries Where Indians Can Study for Free