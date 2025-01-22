Right to Public Services review meeting in Sonitpur

HT Correspondent

TEZPUR, Jan 21: The Assam State Commission for Right to Public Services conducted its maiden district review meeting on Tuesday in the conference hall of the office of the district commissioner, Sonitpur.

The team, led by chief commissioner Sujoy Lal Thaosen, IPS (Retired), along with commissioners Ranjan Kumar Chakraborty and Bimal Chand Oswal, reviewed the implementation of the Assam Right to Public Services (RTPS) Act in the district. The meeting was attended by district commissioner Ankur Bharali, co-district commissioner of Naduar Raj Boruah, co-district commissioner of Dhekiajuli Dyotiva Bora, additional district commissioners Twahir Alam and Garga Mohan Das, along with concerned various heads of departments.

At the outset, chief commissioner Thaosen elaborated on the Assam Right to Public Services Act, 2012, and its subsequent amendments. He outlined the objectives, vision, and provisions of the Act and emphasised the importance of sincere and prompt action by Designated Public Servants (DPS) for its effective implementation at the district level. District commissioner Ankur Bharali provided an overview of the RTPS services in the district, informing that 17 departments currently deliver approximately 119 services under the Act via the Sewa Setu portal.

The meeting included detailed discussions on commonly availed services such as caste certificates, Permanent Resident Certificates (PRC), senior citizen certificates, income certificates, and No Objection Certificates (NOCs) for various activities. The team also deliberated on enhancing service delivery and tackling bottlenecks through platforms like the Sewa Setu Portal, VAHAN and SARATHIi of the transport department, the Dharitree App for land records, and applications received under Mission Basundhara via Sewa Setu.

Chief commissioner Thaosen underscored the need for streamlining services under the RTPS Act, regular training for DPS and other officials to ensure updated knowledge, continuous monitoring of applications by district commissioners, proper and valid reasons for the rejection of any application, awareness drives to educate citizens about services available under RTPS along with Technical upgrades, software modifications, and improved service delivery mechanisms. He also emphasised on monitoring Public Facilitation Centres (PFCs) and Common Service Centres (CSCs). In concluding remarks he commended the district administration for their efforts. He expressed his appreciation for Sonitpur being the first district to host the Commission and acknowledged the constructive suggestions raised during the meeting.