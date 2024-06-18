Students and Commuters from North Guwahati to Receive 50% Discount on Ropeway Travel

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, June 18: The Guwahati Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) announced on Sunday that students and regular commuters who frequently use the ferry service across the Brahmaputra River between North Guwahati and Guwahati will now enjoy a 50% discount on the ropeway fare.

The Inland Water Transport Department (IWT) has suspended ferry services due to rising water levels in the Brahmaputra caused by continuous rainfall in Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, and Meghalaya. To assist affected commuters, the GMDA has approved this fare reduction.

The discounted fare will apply during specific hours: from 8:30 am to 10:30 am in the morning and from 6:30 pm to 8:30 pm in the evening. Previously set at Rs 100 for a round-trip, the fare has been reduced to Rs 50 for students and regular commuters, including government officials and businessmen. However, this discount will not be available to tourists.

Earlier, ferry services between Guwahati and North Guwahati were temporarily suspended from June 19 to June 28 for safety reasons. Kausar Jamil Hilaly, CEO of GMDA, assured the public of the safety of the ropeway, highlighting rigorous daily maintenance by dedicated teams. External expert teams conduct bi-monthly maintenance, with an annual 10-day closure in March for comprehensive maintenance.

Since taking over operations in March, the GMDA has reported daily earnings averaging between Rs 75,000 to Rs 80,000, indicating the ropeway’s increasing popularity among tourists and locals alike.