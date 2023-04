HT Correspondent

HOJAI, April 1: The ABSU (RTU-umt) in association with the Rabindranath Tagore University, observed the 67th birthday of Bodofa Upendranath Brahma as “Students’ Day” in the university campus on friday.

The programme was initiated by Sanjukta Mesh. The programme was inaugurated by Tilakchandra Kalita, registrar of RTU, by lightening a candle and offering flowers in front of portrait of Lt. Upendra Nath Brahma.