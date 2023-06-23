Students’ Service Centre inaugurated at Rampur Anchalik College



HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, June 22: A Students’ Service Centre was inaugurated at Rampur Anchalik College, located in Palasbari LAC of Kamrup district, on Wednesday. The inauguration ceremony took place on the college premises and was attended by various dignitaries.

The centre was inaugurated by Amarjyoti Kakati, the in-charge of Bijoynagar outpost. Dr Dinamani Kalita, the principal of Rampur Anchalik College, presided over the meeting. Other speakers at the event included reporter Bimal Sharma, reporter Abhijit Kalita, assistant professor Kabita Das Saloi, and IC Amarjyoti Kakati. The department of Philosophy and History organised the lecture program during the ceremony.

The main objective of the Students’ Service Centre is to cater to the physical and mental health needs of the students. It will provide various services and support to ensure the well-being of the students.

Prior to the inauguration of the centre, the college also celebrated Yoga Day, emphasising the importance of physical and mental well-being through yoga practices.

10 Superfoods For Kidney Health Indian Roads With Most Dangerous Hairpin Bends Career Options In Psychology Is Coconut Water Safe For Diabetics? 10 Anti-Ageing Fruits For A Youthful Glow