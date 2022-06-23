‘Such is BJP’s commitment to Assam’: Oppn hits out as Guwahati hosts Maha MLAs amid flood

GUWAHATI, June 22 (PTI): Hitting out at the BJP after the dissident Shiv Sena MLAs from Maharashtra reached Guwahati, the opposition in Assam on Wednesday said that the ruling party was busy playing politics at a time the state was reeling under a devastating flood.

Congress MP Gourav Gogoi said the “diversion of government resources” towards guarding Maharashtra MLAs is heartless and cold-blooded amid the devastating floods.

“Until the BJP is ousted, Indian people will continue to be a casualty,” he tweeted.

Congress state unit president Bhupen Bora said that when 55 lakh people have been affected and 89 people lost their lives due to the floods, chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma was extending “royal hospitality” to the MLAs who flew in from Maharashtra.

“The disgusting politics of the chief minister has brought shame to the people of the state,” he said.

Sharing photos of flooded roads and houses, TMC MP Sushmita Dev tweeted, “I hear MLAs of Maharashtra coming to Assam as part of the poaching exercise. Parts of Assam are so flooded that there is no drinking water or electricity. Pls don’t distract @himantabiswa (Himanta Biswa Sarma) he needs to focus on this grave situation.”

AJP president Lurinjyoti Gogoi alleged that the recent political developments in Maharashtra is a blatant attempt by the BJP to destroy Marathi regionalism.

“It has always been the strategy of the BJP to subjugate regional forces and narratives. It is unacceptable and unforgivable,” he said.

“At the same time, when Assam is reeling under destructive floods, the BJP government is busy splitting the Shiv Sena. Such is the commitment of BJP to Assam, Maharashtra should take note and give a befitting reply,” he added.

A group of Maharashtra MLAs, led by dissident Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde, arrived in Guwahati in the morning by a chartered aircraft and were taken to a luxury hotel on the outskirts of the city amid tight security.

The Shiv Sena legislators have rebelled against the party, triggering a crisis in the MVA government in Maharashtra.

Chief minister Sarma said that he would welcome people from across the country and abroad to visit the state.

He said that he will be happy if Assam becomes an “international political epicentre” as long as revenue comes in when it is in dire need of funds due to the devastating floods.