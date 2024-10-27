Sumi Borah and others produced in Guwahati’s court

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Oct 26: The controversial Assamese actress Sumi Borah, her husband Tarkik Borah and the prime accused in the multi crore only trading scam were produced in the Chief Judicial Magistrate Court in Kamrup (Metro) district in Guwahati on Saturday.

The trio was brought to the city from Dibrugarh central jail on Friday along with five other accused in the trading scam. A team of Assam Police escorted them from Dibrugarh to Guwahati.

Today, Sumi Borah, along with Tarkik, Bishal and other accused were brought to the Court in a bus amid tight security by police. They were not allowed to speak with the media persons present at the Court premises.

Meanwhile, a CBI team also conducted a search operation in Dibrugarh at a business premise owned by Sumi Borah’s brother. The raid operation continued until late hours on Saturday night.

The state government has handed over the 41 cases related to the online trading scam to the central agency.

Meanwhile, the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of Assam Police handed over key information regarding the online trading scam to the CBI officials.

It is learned from police sources that a team of CBI officials will interrogate Sumi, Bishal, and Tarkik separately first and later they might be questioned together.

Earlier, chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that the CBI would be investigating 41 cases pertaining to the multi-crore online trading scam.

“We have filed 41 cases against the online trading fraudsters.

The state government decided to hand over all of these cases to the CBI. I spoke with Union Home Minister Amit Shah about this, and he agreed to let the CBI probe the scam. I went to Delhi to apprise him about the latest development”, he had said.

To recall, an online trading scam amounting to Rs. 2,200 crores was busted in Assam in September after a kingpin of this fraud, Bishal Phukan was arrested from his Dibrugarh residence.

The controversial Assamese actress Sumi Borah and her husband Tarkik Borah, accused in the multi-crore online trading scam surrendered before the police later.