Multi-crore trading scam accused brought to Guwahati

HT Correspondent

DIBRUGARH, Oct 25: The multi-crore online trading scam accused Bishal Phukan, Sumi Bora, Tarkik Bora, Amlan Bora, Ranjit Kakoti, Abhijit Chanda, Shubhan Jyoti Kurmi, and Chandan Nath were taken from the Dibrugarh Central Jail to Guwahati by road at around 8:25 am on Friday.

- Advertisement -

They were escorted by a 12-member Assam police team. All 8 accused are likely to appear before the Special CBI Court in Guwahati on October 30 in connection with ongoing investigations into the online trading scams.

Meanwhile, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrived in Dibrugarh on October 12, 2024, to probe two cases (No. 352/24 and 354/24) related to illegal online trading, registered against Bishal Phukan, Ranjit Kakoti, and others respectively at Dibrugarh Police Station.

Dibrugarh SP Rakesh Reddy said that on the way the team had a brief stop at the Barbaruah Police Station where a separate FIR was registered against accused Bishal Phukan apart from the one registered at Dibrugarh Police Station. After the brief halt, the team resumed the 443-km road journey to Guwahati.

Sources said that the 5-member CBI team led by an SP rank officer who has been camping in Dibrugarh in connection with the case since October 18 also left for Guwahati by flight on Friday.

- Advertisement -

Earlier on September 3, the prime accused in the multi-crore scam, 22-year-old Phukan was apprehended by the Dibrugarh Police on September 3 after the scam estimated to be worth at least Rs 2,200 crore was uncovered.

Subsequently, other key figures in the scam, including actor-choreographer Sumi Borah, her photographer husband Tarkik Borah and her brother-in-law Amlan Borah, were also arrested by law enforcement agencies.

Two of Phukan’s accomplices, actor-choreographer Sumi Borah and her photographer husband Tarkik Borah were arrested by the Special Task Force (STF) of Assam police on September 12.

A day earlier on September 11, Sumi Borah’s brother-in-law Amlan Borah was arrested from the Muzzaffarpur district in Bihar in a joint operation by Assam Police and Bihar Police.

- Advertisement -

The accused have been booked under section 316(2)/318(4) of the BNS 2023, along with section 21/23 of the Banning of Unregulated Deposit Scheme Act, 2019.