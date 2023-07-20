Surojit Academy launches ‘Drive Against Superstition: Campaigning to Eradicate Social Evils’

HT Bureau

Guwahati, July 19: Surojit Academy, a prominent educational and cultural institution in Guwahati, has initiated a comprehensive campaign called ‘Drive Against Superstition’ to combat social evils in various parts of Goalpara. The campaign, organised under the project of the Assam Science Technology and Environment Council, falls under the purview of the department of Science, Technology, and Climate Change of the government of Assam.

Beginning on July 15, the campaign features a series of activities aimed at raising awareness and eradicating superstitious beliefs. Street plays, puppet shows, Kala Yatra (art procession), community sensitisation meetings, and women empowerment meetings were organised in locations including Dhupdhara, Rangjuli, Dudhnoi, and Matia. The people of Goalpara, including residents from these areas, have shown great cooperation and support for the cause.

The event witnessed the presence of distinguished guests, with Dr Manorama Gupta, a doctor at Matia Model Hospital, serving as the chief guest. Ramesh Kalita, principal of Matia Middle English School, Lekha Rani Kakati, teacher, and Binita Devi, principal of Surojit Academy, were the special guests at the gathering. Dr Manorama Gupta emphasised the challenges faced by women due to menstruation-related taboos and stressed the importance of education to eliminate such superstitions. Ramesh Kalita, Lekha Rani Kakati, and Binita Devi also shared their valuable insights during the meeting.

The street play ‘Superstition’, written and directed by Simanta Sarma, a senior fellowship awardee from the ministry of Culture, government of India, and other renowned organisations, conveyed a powerful message. Binita Devi wrote and directed the puppet play ‘Empowerment of Women’, which captivated audiences in various parts of Goalpara. The talented cast of the plays included Dhruba Jyoti Kalita, Hardik Sarma, Binita Devi, Loni Kakati, Karishmita Talukdar, Simanta Sarma, and Ganesh Baro.

The ongoing campaign, ‘Drive Against Superstition: Campaigning to Eradicate Social Evils’, promises to significantly impact the social fabric of Goalpara. The collaborative efforts of the Assam Council of Science, Technology, and Environment, and Surojit Academy have received commendation. Surojit Academy has also announced plans to organise an art march in schools across Assam after the summer holidays, furthering their commitment to promoting artistic and cultural awareness.