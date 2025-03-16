20 C
Swachhata Abhiyaan Campaign  conducted in Sivasagar district

HT Correspondent

SIVASAGAR, March 15:  Sivasagar District Jt Director Health Services carried out a weeklong cleanliness drive in all Hospital and Health Centres of the district from March 7 to March 14.

The campaign was launched by Dr Makhan Kalita, Joint Director of Health Services, and Dr Ranjit Hazarika, Superintendent of Sivasagar Civil Hospital.

Dr Kalita urged all Health workers and employees to maintain a garbage free atmosphere in the hospitals and sought cooperation from all stake holders in keeping them clean.

The objective of the campaign is to ensure that garbage and unnecessary items lying on hospital premises are kept in a designated places for the District Garbage Disposal Committee to collect .

The participants planted saplings in Sivasagar Civil Hospital, Demow Model Hospital and all health  centres during the week.

