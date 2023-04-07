Swasthya Sewa Utsav Gets Underway Across State

HT Correspondent

JORHAT/ TEZPUR, April 6: Along with the rest of the state in Jorhat district the three day Swasthya Sewa Utsav, a first of its kind initiative of evaluating health department services and infrastructure began on Thursday at 42 health institutions and centres across the district.

Joint director of health services (Jorhat) Dr Shashidhar Phukan informed that evaluation by external evaluators began on Thursday at 16 health facilities of the total 42 and the rest would be completed in the next two days.

He said that faculty members of government medical colleges, senior government officials, and public representatives (MLAs and MPs) comprised the team of external evaluators.

Dr Phukan said that two rounds of internal by district health authorities have been carried out in the past one month.

An evaluation process christened Swasthya Sewa Utsav (health service festival) conducted across the state by state health and family welfare department gets under way in Sonitpur district as well from Thursday with a three day programme. In this evaluation process total 1252 government sector hospitals in the region are being covered which also includeed 36 government hospitals of Sonitpur.

The event equivalent to Gunotsav in the education department of the state will help in evaluating the government hospitals in the district to check whether the required facilities for catering to adequate healthcare service to the people are available or not in a government hospital. While contacted, district health service sources here revealed that it would give top priority on both external and internal performances of a government hospital.

For executing the programme, since February under the guidance of DC, Sonitpur, Deba Kumar Mishra directed the concerned officials and the medical staff as well to make the event a successful one. In Sonitpur five officials from different departments of Assam government including Deba Kumar Kalita, secretary, Women and Child Development, Sorman Ali Ahmed, joint secretary, WMD department, Gaunadeep Das, DCF, (FC Act) O/o the PCCF and HoFF, Assam, BG Kuligam, DIG (NR), Tezpur, and SP, Sonitpur, Sushanta Biswa Sarmah have been shouldering their responsibility as evaluator to evaluate the mentioned number of 36 government hospitals of the district in the three day programme