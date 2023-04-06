Swasthya Sewa Utsav To Be Launched From Today

HT Correspondent

HAFLONG, April 5: Joint director of health services Dr Duleswar Gogoi on Wednesday said that launching of Swasthya Sewa Utsav (SSU) in all the health facilities of Dima Hasao along with in the state will be done from April 6 to April 8.

During the press meet Rukmini Difoesa, district programme manager (DPM) informed that like the Gunotsav which was launched by the government to assess the infrastructure of government educational institutions in the state, Swasthya Sewa Utsav (SSU) will similarly assess the infrastructure of government health facilities and bridge the gaps so that these health facilities can be upgraded in all the district hospitals, sub-divisional civil hospitals, Community Health Centres (CHCs) and Primary Health Centres (PHCs). This is the first of its kind to exercise which will help the government to improve the health sector of the state. In Dima Hasao, there are 16 health facilities centre which includes district hospitals, sub-divisional civil hospitals, Community Health Centres (CHCs) and Primary Health Centres (PHCs).