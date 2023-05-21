TADCDC demands independent probe into Margherita coal mining issue

HT Correspondent

MARGHERITA, May 20: Tirap Autonomous District Council Demand Committee (TADCDC) general secretary and spokesperson Pallab Shyam Wailung said that north eastern coalfields coal India ltd Margherita which is the only Industry of 124 no Margherita Constituency has pushed to the brink of death by vested interest people such as the management of NEC CIL Margherita, Margherita sub divisional administration and Margherita MLA.

NEC CIL Margherita has five operational mining such as Bargolai colliery, Tikak colliery, Ledo OCP, Tirap colliery and Tipong colliery where till date not a single colliery is functional due to environmental issues and maximum employees has been transferred other coal mining such as Jharkhand, Chattisgarh, Nagpur and Madhya Pradesh which in the coming days Margherita constituency shall turned into a desert as NEC CIL is the only Industry that provides daily bread and butter to all the resident of this region said Pallab Shyam Wailung.

On friday a team from Assam Pollution control Board visited the office of S P Dutta general manager of NEC CIL Margherita where we doubt that a mutual understanding took place between both of them that’s the reason the team didn’t visited colliery areas of NEC CIL where till date many coke coal bhattas are rampantly working after not a single colliery is functioning alleged Wailung.

Only due to the ill management of NEC CIL Margherita coal mining syndicates have rampantly grown and there is a huge nexus between the management of NEC CIL Margherita and illegal coal mafias so on behalf of Tirap Autonomous District Council Demand Committee we demand an impartial judicial enquiry from a retired high court judge so that those who are involved cannot be spared from the hands of law said Pallab Shyam Wailung.