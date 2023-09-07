Teachers’ Day celebrated with meeting and felicitation prog

HT Correspondent

MARGHERITA, Sept 6: On the auspicious occasion of Teachers’ Day, an educational meeting and felicitation program were organised by the Tirap committee of the Samonboi Samaj Kalyan Yuva Santha, along with the people of Tirap and Tipong. The event took place in the meeting hall of the Tipong Colliery ME School in Margherita sub-division of Tinsukia district.

The program commenced with the lighting of an earthen lamp before a portrait of India’s former President, Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, in whose honour Teachers’ Day is celebrated annually. Students from the school presented Diha Naam geet and chorus songs, captivating the audience.

Following this, educational meetings and felicitation programs were conducted in the local market. The event was moderated by Prabhat Konwar and Binod Duarah, the president and general secretary of the Samonboi Samaj Kalyan Yuba Santha Tirap Committee.

An open session was conducted by Tarun Chandra Bhagwati, the headmaster of Tipong Colliery ME School. Several distinguished individuals from the Margherita sub-division participated in the event, including Lakhi Borah (president of Samonboi Samaj Kalyan Yuba Santha), Biju Kalita (vice president), Hirokjyoti Neog (general secretary of Samonboi Samaj Kalyan Yuba Santha Central Committee), Pappu Dutta (working president of Satra Mukti Sangram Samity Central Committee), and Mithun Baruah (treasurer of Margherita Journalists Association).

Teachers from various schools, including Tipong Colliery ME School, Tipong High School, Tipong Central Academy, Tipong Bengali Primary School, and others, were felicitated during the event. Each teacher was honoured with a traditional cheleng chadar and a token of appreciation.

Hirkhojyoti Neog, the general secretary of the organisation, extended a vote of thanks to all the teachers, dignitaries, and resource persons who participated in the program.