25.6 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, August 13, 2025
type here...

Tension at Silchar’s Radhamadhab College After Attempted Acid Attack on Student

Assam
Updated:
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT DIGITAL

GUWAHATI, AUGUST 13: Tension surrounded Silchar’s Radhamadhab College on Tuesday afternoon after a female student was allegedly attempted to be attacked with acid by a young man. The incident came at noon when Shubham Das, a local youth who is not a student of the college, allegedly attempted to hurl acid at the student within the college campus.

- Advertisement -

From sources, Das had been continually coercing the student to get into a relationship. After she had repeatedly turned him down, he allegedly threatened to cause serious harm to her parents and her girlfriend, among other things. On Tuesday, he reportedly tried to attack her, but her fellow students broke up the attempt and stopped the assault. Unable to injure her, he is said to have poured the acid down the drain before racing towards the principal’s office.

Related Posts:

Police from Rangirkhari Police Station soon reached the spot, got the situation under control, and arrested Das. Witnesses alleged that some women traveling with the accused tried to attack students amid the commotion. A case has been filed at Rangirkhari Police Station, and an investigation is in progress.

But the mother of the accused refuted the claims, explaining that her son and the student were in a long-term relationship. “My son has only done loving her. I am not going to say my son is the best person in the world, but he would never do something like this. All these are false accusations, and she is trying to frame my son as a criminal,” she explained.

View all stories
Top 10 Places To See Leopards In India
Top 10 Places To See Leopards In India
9 Incredible Bird Adaptations For Surviving The Indian Climate
9 Incredible Bird Adaptations For Surviving The Indian Climate
Meghalaya’s Most Underrated Tourist Attraction Places
Meghalaya’s Most Underrated Tourist Attraction Places
Top 8 Oldest Dishes in the World
Top 8 Oldest Dishes in the World
9 Rare Animals Of The Indian Desert
9 Rare Animals Of The Indian Desert

- Advertisement -
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Unprotected Sex and Needle Sharing Behind 97% of HIV Cases in...

The Hills Times -
Top 10 Places To See Leopards In India 9 Incredible Bird Adaptations For Surviving The Indian Climate Meghalaya’s Most Underrated Tourist Attraction Places Top 8 Oldest Dishes in the World 9 Rare Animals Of The Indian Desert