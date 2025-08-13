Tension at Silchar’s Radhamadhab College After Attempted Acid Attack on Student

HT DIGITAL

GUWAHATI, AUGUST 13: Tension surrounded Silchar’s Radhamadhab College on Tuesday afternoon after a female student was allegedly attempted to be attacked with acid by a young man. The incident came at noon when Shubham Das, a local youth who is not a student of the college, allegedly attempted to hurl acid at the student within the college campus.

From sources, Das had been continually coercing the student to get into a relationship. After she had repeatedly turned him down, he allegedly threatened to cause serious harm to her parents and her girlfriend, among other things. On Tuesday, he reportedly tried to attack her, but her fellow students broke up the attempt and stopped the assault. Unable to injure her, he is said to have poured the acid down the drain before racing towards the principal’s office.

Police from Rangirkhari Police Station soon reached the spot, got the situation under control, and arrested Das. Witnesses alleged that some women traveling with the accused tried to attack students amid the commotion. A case has been filed at Rangirkhari Police Station, and an investigation is in progress.

But the mother of the accused refuted the claims, explaining that her son and the student were in a long-term relationship. “My son has only done loving her. I am not going to say my son is the best person in the world, but he would never do something like this. All these are false accusations, and she is trying to frame my son as a criminal,” she explained.