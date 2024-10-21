Assam Tutor Assaulted by Student’s Parents Over Unpaid Fees

HT Digital

Monday, October 21: In a disturbing and unexpected turn of events, a young female private tutor in Assam’s Sivasagar district has accused the parents of one of her students of physically assaulting her following a dispute over unpaid tuition fees. The incident occurred on Amguri Road in Sivasagar and has left the community shocked and concerned for the safety of individuals working in similar professions.

The tutor, identified as Purabi Dutta, reported the violent encounter, which allegedly involved both the parents of her student—Sunil Thakur and his wife Poonam Devi. According to Dutta, the incident began when she visited the couple’s home to collect overdue tuition fees. Initially, the payment was scheduled for October 12, but the parents requested an extension to October 14. When the tutor arrived on the later date to claim her fees, the situation quickly escalated into a horrifying ordeal.

Dutta described how she had gone to the couple’s shop to settle the payment issue, as instructed by Sunil Thakur. Upon her arrival, she was asked to wait while Sunil reportedly attended to business matters. After a period of waiting, Poonam Devi arrived at the scene. It was then that the situation took a violent and unexpected turn, leaving Dutta in shock. She recounted that Poonam, without warning, began hitting her with sandals.

The tutor, who had expected a civil discussion about the overdue fees, found herself defenseless against the sudden physical assault. Dutta explained that the attack was so unexpected and forceful that she had no time to react or defend herself. What followed was even more alarming: Dutta alleged that Poonam Devi attempted to escalate the violence by grabbing a pair of scissors and trying to stab her. At this critical moment, a passerby who happened to witness the unfolding situation intervened, preventing what could have been a far more serious injury.

Despite the intervention of the bystander, the violence did not end there. Dutta went on to accuse Sunil Thakur of joining the assault. She recalled that Sunil grabbed her by the neck, leaving her both physically and emotionally injured. The young tutor was left helpless in the face of the violent actions of the parents. Fearing for her safety, Dutta sought assistance from others in the vicinity and, shortly after, approached the Namti police station to report the attack.

The local police took immediate action, escorting Dutta to a nearby hospital where she received medical treatment for her injuries. It remains unclear at this point what specific injuries Dutta sustained during the attack, but her distress and trauma were evident as she narrated the events. The medical examination provided the necessary documentation to support her claims in the formal complaint she filed with the police.

This incident has sparked widespread concern in the local community, particularly among private tutors and educators, who often work in close proximity with students and their families. The safety of such individuals is being called into question, as disputes over payments or other disagreements should not result in such levels of violence. The situation also raises important questions about the protection of workers who operate in informal or semi-formal settings, like private tutors, where legal safeguards and enforcement of rights may not always be clear or prioritized.

Meanwhile, the police have launched an investigation into the matter. Both Sunil Thakur and Poonam Devi are being questioned as part of the inquiry, and the authorities are expected to gather further evidence, including witness statements and security footage, if available, from the area. While the investigation is ongoing, the community waits to see what legal action will be taken against the accused parents.

Purabi Dutta’s allegations have ignited discussions around the challenges faced by private tutors who rely on timely payments for their services. In many cases, such disputes remain verbal or civil, but this incident highlights the dangers of these interactions escalating into violence. Dutta’s case stands as a reminder of the vulnerability of professionals who engage in work within private households, often without adequate legal protection or recourse in the face of abuse or mistreatment.

The tutor, still recovering from the shock of the attack, has expressed her hope that justice will be served and that her experience will prompt greater awareness and protection for individuals in similar positions. For now, the investigation continues, with the community watching closely for the outcomes and any measures that may be implemented to prevent future incidents like this from occurring.