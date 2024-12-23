TET cum Recruitment Test postponed to January 19, 2025

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Dec 23: The TET cum Recruitment Test, originally scheduled for December 29, 2024, has been postponed to January 19, 2025, as per an official notification issued by the Directorate of Secondary Education, Assam, Education Minister Ranoj Pegu announced on Monday.

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, Pegu stated, “The TET cum Recruitment Test scheduled for 29/12/2024 has been postponed to 19/01/2025.”

The notification also specified that fresh admit cards will be issued to all candidates.

Meanwhile, to access the new admit cards, candidates are required to log in to the Directorate of Secondary Education, Assam’s official website at (https://madhyamik.assam.gov.in) using their application number and password.

The admit cards will be available for download starting from 11 AM on January 3, 2025.

Candidates are advised to recheck their credentials and ensure they have their application details ready to avoid last-minute difficulties.

“Candidates can download fresh Admit Cards using their Application No. and Password on the Directorate of Secondary Education, Assam’s website (madhyamik.assam.gov.in) from 11 AM on 03/01/2025”, Pegu added.

The postponement has provided additional time for aspirants to prepare for the exam.

For further details and updates, candidates are encouraged to regularly visit the Directorate’s official website or follow announcements made by the Assam Education Department.