Guwahati
Wednesday, October 16, 2024
Admit cards for Governor Assam Yojana 2024-25 screening test released

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Oct 16: The admit cards for the screening test of the ‘Governor Assam’s Pratibha Protsahan Yojana 2024-25’ are now available for download, Education Minister Ranoj Pegu announced on Wednesday.

The Education Minister also informed that the screening test is scheduled to be held on October 20, 2024.

Candidates who have registered for the examination can now access their admit cards through the official website (http://gappy.assam.gov.in) by logging in with their respective User ID and Password.

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, Pegu stated, “The admit cards for the screening test of ‘Governor Assam’s Pratibha Protsahan Yojana 2024-25’, scheduled for 20/10/2024, are now available on the official website gappy.assam.gov.in.”

The Education Minister further urged all candidates to download their admit cards at the earliest and prepare diligently for the upcoming test.

The selected candidates will be provided with scholarships and mentorship opportunities to further their academic pursuits.

“Candidates can download their admit cards by logging in with their respective User ID and Password”, Pegu added.

The Hills Times
