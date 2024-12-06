19 C
Admit Cards for TET Recruitment Test to be available from Dec 15

Pegu on the micro-blogging site X urged candidates to use their Application Number and Password to download their admit cards.

GUWAHATI, Dec 6: The Directorate of Secondary Education, Assam, has announced that candidates who applied for the TET cum Recruitment Test, 2024, can download their admit cards from December 15, 2024, at 11 A.M, Education Minister Ranoj Pegu informed on Friday.

The admit cards will be accessible on the official website of the Directorate, (https://madhyamik.assam.gov.in).

Pegu on the micro-blogging site X urged candidates to use their Application Number and Password to download their admit cards.

He wrote, “Candidates appearing for the TET cum Recruitment Test, 2024, can download their Admit Cards from 11 A.M. on 15/12/2024 via the official website: madhyamik.assam.gov.in using their Application No. and Password.”

Meanwhile, the written examination is scheduled for December 29, 2024.

Candidates are required to bring a hard copy of their admit card along with a government-issued photo identity card, such as Aadhaar, PAN, Driving License, or Voter ID.

Additionally, PwBD candidates must carry their certificates issued by a competent authority for verification.

Candidates are advised to carefully read and follow the instructions mentioned in the admit card for smooth participation in the examination.

For further information and updates, candidates are encouraged to regularly visit the official website.

