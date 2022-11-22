Tezpur awakes Lachit Borphukan with revival of Saraighat

HT Correspondent

TEZPUR, Nov 21: An open stage presentation of a play ‘Lachit – Buronji Likha Toruwal’ was presented as a part of the celebration of 400th birth anniversary of Ahom general Lachit Borphukan, the symbol of Assam and Assamese pride and courage was performed using state-of-the-art technology on the banks of historic Hajarapukhuri, organised by Sonitpur district administration in association with Assam Repertory, Tezpur which concluded on Sunday.

Several thousands of spectators witnessed the revival of the Saraighat battle and awakened Lachit Borphukan with the golden sword equipped with the large group of soldiers, horses and elephants. The play based on the life of the great Ahom general Lachit Borphukan is conceptualised, designed and directed by Pulak Kumar Deka, which is based on the novel ‘Buranji Likha Toruwal’, written by Nayanjyoti Bhattacharyya.

Renowned film actor Pranjal Saikia, India Bijit Gogoi, MLA and actor Prithiraj Rabha, MLA and actor Padma Hazarika, Angurlata Deka, deputy commissioner of Sonitpur Deba Kumar Mishra, Dr Jahanara Begum, Bhupen Sharma, Prasanta Kumar Bora, Aswini Bora, Rajib Sarma, Mauraj Kaushik, Prahlad Talukdar, Jiten Kumar Das, Putul Barua, Sanjeeb Borthakur, Santanu Saikia, Namita Mahanta, Madhusmita Hazarika Deka, Ranjit Bora, Gautam Sarma, Jitu Kalita, Arup Mahanta, Bipul Kumar Nath, Mintu Nayan Das, Naba Kishore Saikia, Navajit Sarma, Bishnu Das, Hirak Kalita, Apurba Bora, Prasanta Das, Jaan Talukdar, Bistrina Bhattacharya, Himashree Bora, Vilarchia Bora, Krishanu, Aditya, Gyandeep Papu, Priyanshu Manjit, Pawan, Debashish, Deba, Rony, Lizza and other artists. Ujjwal Saikia, Jitumani Kalita and Pratibha Sharma, assisted as assistant director of the play while Saumitra Dutta in art direction, Ranjib Das in music, Dimple Das in light, Rubi Bordoloi in dance direction, in set Kulen Bora and Jogen Tanti, in make-up Mrigen Chandra Bora, Dibyajyoti Nath, Nitumani Kalita, Bhupen Saikia, and Indrani Tamuly, Hiren Nath, shouldered different responsibilities in the play.

Raju Das, deputy secretary, Sangeet Natak Akademy unveiled the souvenir ‘Kushilab’, which was edited jointly by Pankaj Barua and Neena Barua just before the staging of the play on Saturday evening.

Meanwhile, as part of the 400th birth anniversary of Bir Lachit Barphukan, Sonitpur district administration and Assam Repertory, Tezpur jointly organised an awareness program ‘30 Minutes for the Nation’ in various educational institutions in Tezpur. The awareness program was organised with the view to make the students aware of the life, philosophy and heroic story of Lachit Barphukan. Prominent resource persons – Dr Pranjit Hazarika and Dr Kangkan Deka – spoke on Lachit Barphukan at the two events held at Tezpur Government Higher Secondary School and Tezpur Government Higher Secondary Multipurpose Girls School. The awareness program was officially launched at Tezpur Government Higher Secondary School by deputy commissioner Deba Kumar Mishra during the last week.

On the other hand, different organisations and educational institutions

including District Sports Office, Sonitpur organised an indigenous sports competition on the occasion at Hazarapar Stadium, which was formally inaugurated by CEO, Zilla Parishad Karabi Saikia in the presence of ADC Raj Boruah and DSO Khanindra Mudoi.

Celebrating 400th birth anniversary of Lachit Barphukan, the great general, Sonitpur police, with the participation of paramilitary forces, Assam police battalions, AISF, NCC and scouts and guides organised march past from Church Field and organised cleanliness drive in Tezpur and blood donation camp at Kanaklata Civil Hospital.