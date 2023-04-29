Tezpur Cancer Centre observes its first foundation day

HT Correspondent

TEZPUR, April 28: Tezpur Cancer Care Centre at Tumuki near Tezpur Medical College in Sonitpur district has attained one year of its existence and organised a special event on Friday marking its first anniversary by the centre authority.

The event was presided over by Sonitpur DC Deba Kumar Mishra wherein the oncologists of the hospital were felicitated for the yeoman service rendered by them for the patients. It is noteworthy that Tezpur Cancer Center was dedicated to the nation by the Prime Minister of India last year on April 28 along with six other cancer hospitals to combat growing cancer cases in the region and to give relief to the poor people who eventually lose their homes and hearth due to the deadliest disease.

On this day, the Tezpur Cancer Centre authority claims that they have successfully served the patients suffering from cancer for the past one year bringing a ray of hope for thousands of cancer patients and their families in this belt.

“The institution is equipped with CT scan, MRI, and top of the line linear accelerator for precision radiation therapy to cancer patients. These are community assets which are most advanced, and people do not have to travel to other cities anymore and are available for non-cancer patients as well at most affordable cost,” the authority mentioned adding that the centre offers chemotherapy, radiation therapy, brachytherapy, palliative care and a number of other interventional procedures for diagnosis and treatment.

The hospital has its own automated labs for diagnostics and has complete infrastructure for most comfortable stay of the patients for day care therapy. The hospital has treated about 2849 new cancer patients during the last one year.

Speaking on the occasion, deputy commissioner Deba Kumar Mishra said that TCC stands as a centre of hope for the people of the region and hoped that it would keep rendering its dedicated service to the poor and needy people of the region who needlessly travel a long way seeking treatment.

“PMJAY and those who are not covered under the scheme get at most affordable price which could be 1/3rd of the cost when compared to any big city,” Mishra said complementing the nurses and all staff of the hospital and assured the team to provide every possible help and support from district administration in the days to come.

Among others, the event was attended by Prof (Dr) Karuna Hazarika, principal, Tezpur Medical College and Raj Baruah, ADC.

An audio-visual presentation was also screened to showcase the journey of the hospital.

