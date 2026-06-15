Tezpur Jana Sanskritik Parishad marks Silver Jubilee with lecture on poetry and launch of literary journal

HT Correspondent

TEZPUR, June 14: Tezpur Jana Sanskritik Parishad celebrated its Silver Jubilee year with a lecture programme on poetry and the release of the first issue of the 23rd year of its poetry journal Prayas at Baliram Lahkar Hall of the Asomiya Club on Sunday.

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The programme, themed “Subject Matter, Form and Direction of Poetry”, was presided over by noted poet and president of Tezpur Jana Sanskritik Parishad, Raju Barua.

Eminent poet and novelist Dilip Kumar Phukan attended the event as the keynote speaker and delivered an extensive lecture on the nature of poetry, its thematic concerns and the ideological foundations that shape literary creation.

Speaking on the role of poetry in society, Phukan said the subject matter of poetry should remain centred on people and society.

He emphasised that natural phenomena become art only when they are transformed through literature, creativity and human expression.

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Reflecting on the relationship between ideology and literature, he observed that social transformation and regression are often reflected through literary narratives and stressed the importance of understanding the historical and literary context of a poem.

He also discussed symbolism, socialism and neo-romanticism, reiterating that literature must ultimately serve ordinary people.

The new issue of Prayas was formally released by distinguished poet Bhabesh Mishra, who remarked that readers often remember poems more than the poets themselves and urged writers to use poetry as a medium for meaningful social communication.

Describing poetry as one of the most demanding forms of artistic expression, Mishra shared his personal reflections on the craft before concluding his address with a recitation of his poem “Kitaap”.

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The programme also featured poetry readings by emerging poets Enisha Upadhyay, Mampi Das, Grishma Kakati and Dhananjay Das, who presented their original compositions before the audience.

In her presidential address, Raju Barua expressed gratitude to the people of Tezpur for their continued support of the organisation over the years and called upon them to remain partners in its future cultural and literary endeavours.

The event was attended by several prominent literary and cultural personalities, including writer Dr Satish Chandra Bhattacharya, social worker Minakshi Bhuyan, novelist Dr Bhupen Saikia, Asam Sahitya Sabha central committee member Mahendra Kumar Nath, writer Rubul Sarma, cultural activist Anil Bhattacharyya, Asomiya Club president Pankaj Bora, writers Dr Kankan Deka and Dr Dulal Chandra Das, writer Siraj Khan, poet Gayatri Devi Borthakur and Maloy Nath of Ellora Vigyan Mancha, among others. The proceedings of the programme were conducted by Swapan Majumdar, secretary of the Tezpur Jana Sanskritik Parishad.