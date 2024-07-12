Tezpur prepares for 9th National Medical Laboratory Professional Week

HT Correspondent

TEZPUR, July 11: The 9th National Medical Laboratory Professional Week, organised by the All Assam Medical Laboratory Technicians’ Association, will commence from July 17 at Tezpur Medical College in Sonitpur district.

Jaran Munda, president of the reception committee for the event, highlighted the weeklong program themed ‘Medical Laboratories Redefining Healthcare: Insight and Impact’. The opening ceremony will be officiated by Prof (Dr) Karuna Hazarika, principal cum chief superintendent of TMCH, at 2:00 pm on July 17, with Dr Rupam Borgohain as the guest of honour. The day will commence with a quiz competition among employees and students, inaugurated by Dr Niruprabha Saharia, HoD of the department of Pediatrics at TMCH.

On July 18, at 8:00 am, a cleanliness drive will be initiated, inaugurated by Dr Subhana Medhi, deputy superintendent of TMCH. The day will also feature the inauguration of an indoor games competition by Dr Safiqul Islam. The weeklong program will continue with a variety of events including outdoor games competitions, debates, marathon races, cultural competitions, tree plantation, a blood donation camp, central executive meetings, seminars, cultural rallies, and will culminate on July 23 with an open session.

Among the highlights are scientific seminars, discussions on the National Commission for Allied and Healthcare Professional Acts 2021, and a career guidance seminar on medical laboratory technology. The event aims to emphasise the role and responsibility of medical professionals in their field and society, featuring a distinguished panel of senior doctors and experts.