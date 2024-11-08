21 C
Tezpur University hosts workshop

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Correspondent

TEZPUR, Nov 7: The department of Electrical Engineering, Tezpur University (TU), organised a five-day intensive workshop on ‘Bridging the Gap Between Industry and Academia in Electrical Engineering’, starting from November 4, 2024. Prabhat Kamal Bezboruah, former chairman of the Tea Board of India, was present on the occasion as the guest of honour. Speaking on the occasion, he emphasised the need to bridge the gap between academia and industry. He stressed that the current ecosystem requires transformation to facilitate research that directly contributes to quality output. Bezboruah further highlighted the importance of aligning academic curricula with industry demands to ensure graduates are well-prepared for real-world challenges.

Prof RR Hoque, vice chancellor (in charge), discussed why synergy between academia and industry in Research & Development (R&D) is a powerful force that drives innovation and economic growth. Prof Partha Pratim Sahu, dean, School of Engineering, underscored the critical role of industry intervention in academia. He pointed out that while researchers in India often successfully develop prototypes, these innovations fail to reach the market. Dr Manashita Borah, faculty coordinator of the workshop, explained to the participants the latest advancements in electrical engineering, industry best practices, and emerging technologies.

The workshop featured distinguished speakers from leading research organisations and industries, including Lam Research USA, University of Manchester, UK, Assam Tea industry, IIT Bombay, IIT Guwahati, and others. Eminent industry leaders delivered insightful talks on topics such as power systems, control systems, signal processing, and renewable energy.

First ICP along India-Bhutan opened in Assam

