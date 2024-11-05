24 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, November 5, 2024
Tezpur University launches workshop on 'Human Rights Reporting and Development Journalism'

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Correspondent

TEZPUR, Nov 4: The department of Mass Communication and Journalism (MCJ), Tezpur University (TU), on Monday inaugurated a 12-day workshop on ‘Human Rights Reporting and Development Journalism’, sponsored by the Global Initiative of Academic Networks (GIAN).

GIAN is a government of India-approved program in higher education aimed at tapping into the international talent pool of scientists and entrepreneurs to encourage their engagement with Indian higher education institutions. Prof Hanane El Aissi, an associate professor at the Faculty of Letters and Humanities, University of Cadi Ayyad, Morocco, participated as the resource person.

Delivering the keynote address, Prof Hanane emphasised the fundamental role of human rights in fostering inclusive societies. “Human rights form the bedrock of inclusive societies, ensuring that all individuals, regardless of their background, are treated with dignity and respect,” she remarked. She highlighted the challenges faced by marginalised communities globally and the urgent need to protect their rights. Prof Hanane further added that knowledge is a powerful tool for empowering individuals and promoting human rights.

Prof RR Haque, vice chancellor (in charge) of the university, in his presidential address, stressed the inherent nature of human rights, asserting that everyone, regardless of their background, is entitled to them. He drew attention to the constitutional guarantees of human rights and their interpretations and applications in contemporary society.

Prof Farheena Danta, dean, School of Humanities and Social Sciences, delivering the special address, emphasised the importance of dignified reporting, highlighting the role of journalists in shaping public discourse and influencing policy decisions. Prof Abhijit Bora, head, department of MCJ, and Prof Santanu Sharma, department of Electronics and Communication Engineering and also the local coordinator of the program, outlined the program’s objectives, including media tracking of human rights issues, analysis of reporting styles, and understanding development journalism from both Western and Asian perspectives. Dr Kapou Malakar, faculty member in the department of MCJ, is the course coordinator of the program.

