Tezpur University observes 9th International Day of Yoga



HT Correspondent

TEZPUR, June 22: Tezpur University commemorated the 9th International Day of Yoga on Wednesday with a series of engaging activities held at the Community Hall of the University. Led by Prof Papori Baruah, head of the Centre for Yoga and Sports Sciences, the event commenced with a warm welcome address, highlighting the remarkable activities carried out during the 43-day countdown to the International Day of Yoga.

Experienced yoga instructors, Nagendra Jain and Partha Pratim Das, guided the participants through a comprehensive yoga protocol, which encompassed gentle asanas, pranayama (breathing exercises), meditation, and various other exercises aimed at promoting overall well-being.

Addressing the gathering, Prof Bolin K Konwar, vice chancellor in charge, emphasised the significance of yoga in maintaining a holistic approach to wellness. He underlined that yoga offers benefits for individuals of all ages and backgrounds. In addition, Prof Konwar inaugurated an exhibition showcasing yoga-related resources and unveiled an e-magazine named ‘Manthan’, featuring scholarly articles on yoga.

The celebration at Tezpur University included impressive yoga performances by students and children from diverse age groups who were attending the yoga camp. Moreover, the university extended its festivities beyond the campus boundaries by collaborating with nearby schools and community organisations. Together, they organized outreach programs, introducing yoga to a wider audience. Interactive sessions were conducted for children, enlightening them about the significance of yoga and its positive impact on their physical and mental well-being. The entire 43-day program was orchestrated by the Centre for Yoga and Sports Sciences at Tezpur University in partnership with the National Service Scheme wing of the University.

