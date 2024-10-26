23 C
Guwahati
Saturday, October 26, 2024
Tezpur University organises workshop on textile documentation & preservation

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Correspondent

TEZPUR, Oct 25: Tezpur University’s department of Cultural Studies kicked off a two-day national workshop on documentation and preservation of textiles on Friday. Dr Smita Singh, an independent textile conservation consultant, was present at the inaugural session. Dr Anamika Pathak, former curator of Decorative Arts and Textiles at the National Museum, New Delhi, joined virtually.

Addressing the gathering, Dr Singh emphasised the significance of traditional textile techniques as cornerstones of human civilization. “These techniques, often involving intricate weaving, dyeing, and embroidery, showcase the ingenuity and artistry of ancient cultures,” she remarked. Addressing the gathering, Prof Farheena Danta, dean, School of Humanities and Social Sciences, explained the importance of textile documentation. “Textile documentation is crucial for preserving and understanding our cultural heritage. It provides a tangible record of the materials, techniques, and designs used in textile production throughout history,” the Dean said.

Dr Juri Gogoi Konwar, head of the department of Cultural Studies, highlighted the challenges faced in textile preservation. Dr Subhra Devi, assistant curator of the department, discussed the rich textile heritage of Northeast India. Before the workshop began, the department commemorated the death anniversaries of noted academician, folklorist, and artiste Padma Shri Prof Birendranath Datta, the founding head of the department, and Dr Rabin Dev Choudhury, a former professor of the department and a renowned archaeologist, art historian, and museum administrator. Floral tributes were offered to both. The two-day workshop will feature a series of lectures, panel discussions, and hands-on demonstrations by experts in the field of textile conservation.

