Tezpur youth becomes ADC to President of India

HT Correspondent

TEZPUR, Oct 26: Tezpur locals are extremely proud of a young lad – Avinash Chetry who is presently a Major in the Indian Army. With a strong sense of national integrity, patriotism, determination, discipline and resolution, Chetry was appointed as one of the aides-de-camp (ADC) to the President of India.

Major Avinash Chetry, the eldest son of Anjana Chetry and Purna Bahadur Chetry, originally hails from Sadiya in Tinsukia district who has now settled in Tezpur. Avinash’s father, PB Chetry recently retired from service as additional deputy director of SIB.

It is to be stated here that born on October 11, 1995, Major Avinash, after his pre-schooling at Sacred Heart Montessori School here studied at Tezpur Don Bosco school for two years. Following his father’s transfer, Avinash was directly admitted to class 4 in DAV Public School in Bihar. However, his father was transferred again to Assam, and he was admitted in Class 6 of Kendriya Vidyalaya, CRPF, Khanapara in Guwahati, and then again in class 7 in Kendriya Vidyalaya at Solmara in Tezpur.

With the high ambition to join the Air Force, he topped the entrance examination in the lone seat reserved for Assam in Rashtriya Indian Military College (RIMC), Dehradun and completed his education from Class VIII to Class XII in RIMC. During his days in RIMC, Avinash changed his mind to join the Indian Army and got selected for NDA. He also secured Gold medal in boxing, and firing during his days in NDA and was also awarded the certificate of proficiency in Arabic language from the school of foreign language.

Chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma during his tenure as Education minister congratulated him for his extraordinary achievement in NDA and IMA.

Earlier, this young and dynamic boy in 2016 created a record from Assam in the glorious history of the National Defence Academy (NDA) – the prestigious institution for the tri-service which is the only of its kind in the world and brought laurels to Assam by emerging as the first Assamese youth to receive the President’s Gold medal (PGM) as the best cadet and command the passing out parade in the NDA.

Continuing his journey towards success, Avinash Chetry on June 10, 2017 again created a record in the passing out parade in the Indian Military academy (IMA) at Dehradun claiming the prestigious ‘Sword of Honour’ with Gold medal and was also adjudged as the ‘Best Cadet’ to command the passing out parade. The then chief of the army staff, Bipin Rawat presented the ‘Sword of Honour’ and the Gold medal to this worthy boy of Assam.

ADC Major Chetry accompanied the President of India, Draupadi Murmu in the recent two-day visit programme to Assam.