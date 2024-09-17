26 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, September 17, 2024
type here...

THB College marks 30th World Ozone Day

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Correspondent  

BISWANATH CHARIALI, Sept 16: Tyagbir Hem Baruah College, Jamugurihat, in collaboration with the Eco Club and the department of Geography, celebrated the 30th World Ozone Day on Monday in alignment with global events. The celebration was supported by the Assam Science Technology and Environment Council (ASTEC), government of Assam. This year’s theme, ‘Montreal Protocol: Advancing Climate Action’, emphasised the connection between ozone layer protection and climate change efforts. The event was chaired by Dr Khanjan Kr Das, GU nodal officer and associate professor, department of Assamese. Dr Tulshi Upadhyay, coordinator of the Eco Club, highlighted the meeting’s objective, stressing the importance of raising awareness about protecting the ozone layer from harmful chemicals like Chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs). In his inaugural address, Dr Ajit Hazarika, principal of THB College, discussed the critical role of the ozone layer in shielding humanity from harmful ultraviolet rays. Dr Prasanta Neog, professor from the department of Agrometeorology at Biswanath College of Agriculture, delivered the keynote speech, focusing on the Montreal Protocol and its impact on reducing harmful chemicals that threaten the ozone layer. The event saw participation from students and faculty. Arundhoti Patangia, assistant professor in the department of Geography, offered a vote of thanks.

How To Drink Alcohol To Minimize It’s Side Effects
How To Drink Alcohol To Minimize It’s Side Effects
Secret Waterfalls In Northeast India
Secret Waterfalls In Northeast India
Top 7 Places To Visit Near Assam For Coming Long Weekend
Top 7 Places To Visit Near Assam For Coming Long Weekend
10 Heritage Sites You Must Visit In Bali This Winter
10 Heritage Sites You Must Visit In Bali This Winter
Top 10 Whisky Brands to Try in India
Top 10 Whisky Brands to Try in India
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Nine senior citizens honoured in Assam

The Hills Times -
How To Drink Alcohol To Minimize It’s Side Effects Secret Waterfalls In Northeast India Top 7 Places To Visit Near Assam For Coming Long Weekend 10 Heritage Sites You Must Visit In Bali This Winter Top 10 Whisky Brands to Try in India