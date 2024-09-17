THB College marks 30th World Ozone Day

HT Correspondent

BISWANATH CHARIALI, Sept 16: Tyagbir Hem Baruah College, Jamugurihat, in collaboration with the Eco Club and the department of Geography, celebrated the 30th World Ozone Day on Monday in alignment with global events. The celebration was supported by the Assam Science Technology and Environment Council (ASTEC), government of Assam. This year’s theme, ‘Montreal Protocol: Advancing Climate Action’, emphasised the connection between ozone layer protection and climate change efforts. The event was chaired by Dr Khanjan Kr Das, GU nodal officer and associate professor, department of Assamese. Dr Tulshi Upadhyay, coordinator of the Eco Club, highlighted the meeting’s objective, stressing the importance of raising awareness about protecting the ozone layer from harmful chemicals like Chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs). In his inaugural address, Dr Ajit Hazarika, principal of THB College, discussed the critical role of the ozone layer in shielding humanity from harmful ultraviolet rays. Dr Prasanta Neog, professor from the department of Agrometeorology at Biswanath College of Agriculture, delivered the keynote speech, focusing on the Montreal Protocol and its impact on reducing harmful chemicals that threaten the ozone layer. The event saw participation from students and faculty. Arundhoti Patangia, assistant professor in the department of Geography, offered a vote of thanks.