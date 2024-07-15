The Miracle Millets campaign of All & Sundry makes market debut

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, July 14: The Miracle Millets campaign of All & Sundry, a non-profit organisation of Golaghat, launched millet products for all age groups in a ceremonial event held at the Gauhati Press Club on Sunday. The products have been grown and processed under the technical guidance of Kanakapura Organics and Jaivik Sattva Organics, supporting The Miracle Millets campaign of All & Sundry NGO to promote millets as a more sustainable food option in Assam. Through this event, All & Sundry NGO has given a clarion call to all for choosing millet-themed food items for all-around health benefits and promised to reach out to the maximum in due course.

- Advertisement -

Additional district commissioner of Barpeta Khanindra Das, news reader and translator of All India Radio Indrajit Das, additional district commissioner of Tamulpur Lakhimi Dutta, assistant professor of the department of Assamese, Cotton University Dr Kakoli Gogoi, Dr Banashri Bordoloi of Dispur Polyclinic and Hospitals Pvt Ltd., inspector of taxes, Guwahati Rita Saikia, Assamese writer Dr Nanju Dutta, cultural activist Bismita Dutta, retired general manager of Oil India Limited, Noonmati, Guwahati Bimal Das, retired engineer of PWD (Roads) Chand Kumar Chaudhury, executive member of All & Sundry NGO Jinee Chaudhury, and coordinator of The Miracle Millets startup Bhaskarjyoti Sarmah unveiled the brand mascot of The Miracle Millets startup, christened ‘Pustimaan’, during the event.

Abhishek Singha, the founder of All & Sundry NGO and the conceptualiser of The Miracle Millets startup, stated, “The name for the brand mascot Pustimaan was christened by the additional district commissioner of Tamulpur Lakhimi Dutta.” He further said that the slogan ‘Millets: superfood with high fiber, great nutritive value, and low glycemic index. The game changer in food science’, in connection with The Miracle Millets startup, was contributed by Dr Nilakshi Deka, MD, DM (Endocrinology), Apollo Hospitals, Guwahati.

Commenting on the launch, Abhishek said, “The Miracle Millets campaign was officially launched on February 12, 2023. The chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, state agriculture minister Atul Bora, state chief secretary Dr Ravi Kota, and Indian culinary maestro Sanjeev Kapoor have widely appreciated The Miracle Millets startup of All & Sundry NGO. We are excited to introduce Little Millets and Kodo Millets for the people of Assam. This launch is in line with The Miracle Millets campaign’s commitment to providing consumers with diverse options by recalibrating innovations. We are confident that our millet products will be received by our consumers with love and enthusiasm.”