Awareness Meet On Assam Millet Mission On Millets For School Children Held At Donkamukam

HT Digital

Dongakamukam , 04 OCT: In accordance with the International year of Millets, 2023 an awareness meeting was held under Assam Millet Mission on Millets for school children in Assam at Donkamukam, West Karbi Anglong on 3rd and 4th October, 2023 by the District Agriculture Office, West Karbi Anglong District. The awareness meeting was held at Ram Rongpi L.P School on 3rd October, 2023 and Habekong English M.E School on 4th October, 2023. The awareness meeting was held with a view to create awareness among the students about the types of millet, food properties of millet and benefits of millet.

- Advertisement -

In the awareness campaign, Mantu Saikia, Agriculture Development Officer, Dongakamukam ADO Circle discussed the benefits of Millet consumption with the children. He also added how Millet is a super food and if it is included in our food habits, it reduces hunger and is beneficial for increasing immunity.

The Assam Millet Mission which was launched by Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sharma on 16 November, 2022 will continue till 2029 spanning over a period of 7 years. The mission aims to improve nutrition, increase farmers’ income, enhance productivity and promote crop diversification. It focuses on local production and consumption of millets. Three types of millet crops are being promoted in Assam: Finger Millet (Maruadhan), Foxtail Millet (Kaundhan), and Proso Millet (Cheena bajra). Currently, the mission covers 15 districts, including Baksa, Barpeta, Bongaigaon, Dhubri, Goalpara, Golaghat, Jorhat, Kamrup (R), Karbi-Anglong, Kokrajhar, Morigaon, Nagaon, Sonitpur, Tinsukia, and Udalguri. The Assam Millets Mission is a collaborative effort between the Department of Agriculture, the Department of Elementary Education, and the Department of Social Welfare.