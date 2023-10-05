25 C
Guwahati
Thursday, October 5, 2023
type here...

Awareness Meet On Assam Millet Mission On Millets For School Children Held At Donkamukam

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital

Dongakamukam , 04  OCT:  In accordance with the International year of Millets, 2023 an awareness meeting was held under Assam Millet Mission on Millets for school children in Assam at Donkamukam, West Karbi Anglong on 3rd and 4th October, 2023 by the District Agriculture Office, West Karbi Anglong District. The awareness meeting was held at Ram Rongpi L.P School on 3rd October, 2023 and Habekong English M.E School on 4th October, 2023. The awareness meeting was held with a view to create awareness among the students about the types of millet, food properties of millet and benefits of millet.

- Advertisement -

In the awareness campaign, Mantu Saikia, Agriculture Development Officer, Dongakamukam ADO Circle discussed the benefits of Millet consumption with the children. He also added how Millet is a super food and if it is included in our food habits, it reduces hunger and is beneficial for increasing immunity.

The Assam Millet Mission which was launched by Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sharma on 16 November, 2022 will continue till 2029 spanning over a period of 7 years. The mission aims to improve nutrition, increase farmers’ income, enhance productivity and promote crop diversification. It focuses on local production and consumption of millets. Three types of millet crops are being promoted in Assam: Finger Millet (Maruadhan), Foxtail Millet (Kaundhan), and Proso Millet (Cheena bajra). Currently, the mission covers 15 districts, including Baksa, Barpeta, Bongaigaon, Dhubri, Goalpara, Golaghat, Jorhat, Kamrup (R), Karbi-Anglong, Kokrajhar, Morigaon, Nagaon, Sonitpur, Tinsukia, and Udalguri. The Assam Millets Mission is a collaborative effort between the Department of Agriculture, the Department of Elementary Education, and the Department of Social Welfare.

Eye Flu: 10 Superfoods For Healthy Eyesight
Eye Flu: 10 Superfoods For Healthy Eyesight
10 Famous Talking Birds That Make Awesome Pets
10 Famous Talking Birds That Make Awesome Pets
10 Types Of Chicken Breeds Found In India
10 Types Of Chicken Breeds Found In India
Side Effects Of Eating Biscuits Daily
Side Effects Of Eating Biscuits Daily
Flowers That Change Colours
Flowers That Change Colours
View all stories
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Arunachal Gets GI Tag For Tawang’s Yak Churpi, Khamti Rice, Tangsa...

The Hills Times - 0
Eye Flu: 10 Superfoods For Healthy Eyesight 10 Famous Talking Birds That Make Awesome Pets 10 Types Of Chicken Breeds Found In India Side Effects Of Eating Biscuits Daily Flowers That Change Colours